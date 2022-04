As editor of The Indian Express, Arun Shourie was fearless about taking on the establishment. In his latest book, The Commissioner for Lost Causes (Penguin), Shourie, who went on to serve as a Union minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet, documents his work as an editor that unsettled governments, institutions and systems. Be it freeing 40,000 undertrials, uncovering the Bhagalpur blindings, nailing corruption lies and unmasking the establishment, he faced punishing consequences but never traded his integrity, one that has made him one of the few World Press Freedom Heroes of our time.