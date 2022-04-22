Many hoped that Russia's failed invasion of Ukraine would stem the tide of populism. However populist leaders from India to America have broad based appeal and often use unconventional tactics to remain in power. Examining the concept of populism and why people are drawn to it could provide answers for its current popularity across the world
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, before whom the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing, said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on that day.
The court noted that in case of children, the delay in trials may lead to further trauma due to their vulnerability.
Other big names at the summit were KfW, Gainwell Engineering, LOGOS, Wacker Metroark Chemicals (WMC), Big Dutchman, International GmbH and Meyn.
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis awarded a lifetime achievement honour to Pandit Shaunak Abhisheki. "I am glad to give this award in recognition of the Abhishek family’s great contribution to the field of music," he said.
Sources said that besides the Rs 6 lakh in cash, and some property papers, a bunch of other 'incriminating documents' too had been recovered from the residences of Sunil Kumar Tiwari during a search by two CBI teams.
The Vadodara police nabbed the two accused from the Yakutpura area after receiving a tip-off. Of them, one is a minor, the police said.
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president targeted the Samajwadi Party soon after meeting Khan at the district jail here, a day after he dared Akhilesh Yadav to throw him out of the SP legislature party if he thought he was with the ruling BJP.
Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu.
As the ED turns the heat on MLM company Amway, meet V C Sajjanar, the Telangana IPS officer who first went after such schemes and firms more than 15 years ago.
If ever there was a simple powerful image that can both communicate and achieve physical outcomes for a city’s rainwater and groundwater management, it is the recharge well, said Gaurav Mehta of DCB Bank.
Right around the time, when I was trying to understand the true meaning of accepting myself, the Galaxy A73 showed a clear path.
Earth Day 2022 Google Doodle: Throughout the day, the doodle images will change to represent different locations of the earth and the impact of global warming in these areas over the years.
The BMC Education department launched the Mission Admission initiative this year. Post pandemic, as schools are to resume complete normalcy from the upcoming academic year which will start in June.