Yoga poses to boost fertility, relieve constipation
Unwinding after a long day of work and household chores should be top priority. This is where yoga asanas can play a major role, especially in the long-term.
Fitness trainer and influencer Juhi Kapoor shared six easy wall asanas or wall poses that can be done daily to instantly feel relaxed, and also reap other health benefits.
Leg up the wall- Lie down on your back with the hips against the wall. Stretch the legs straight.
Needle pose- With the hips pressed against the wall, keep one leg over the other knee. Stretch.
Butterfly pose- Lie with your hips against the wall and legs stretched out. Bend the knee, place the soles of your feet together, and open up the knees. Press the thighs gently.
Pancake stretch- Lie down on your back with the hips pressed against the wall. Now open the legs in a wide split.
Malasana- Place knees together with the hips pressed against the wall. Now spread out into a squat position.
