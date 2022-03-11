(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Yoga asanas to help relieve constipation
Infrequent bowel movements or constipation is quite possibly one of the most exasperating things to happen to anyone.
According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar,”Constipation is mainly caused due to imbalance (aggravation) of vata dosha, specifically apana vayu.”
As such, take a look at a few yoga asanas or poses that will help you find relief from constipation. Take a look ahead.
Malasana or the garland pose tones the abdominal muscles and improves colon function.
Ardha-matsyendrasana or the sitting half spinal twist pose stimulates the pancreas, liver, spleen, kidneys, stomach and colon to help further digestion.
Halasana or the plough pose provides comfort to the liver and intestine. It also boosts digestion and increases blood circulation in the pelvic area.
Pawan-muktasana or the wind-relieving pose relieves acid reflux and releases gas.