World Kidney Cancer Day 2022: Know about treatment options
pexels
Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer, is one of the rising cancers around the world.
pexels
t is very important for a patient to be prescribed the right treatment that suits the stage of the disease and other variable factors such as age and location of the disease.
pexels
Some of the most common treatment options for kidney cancer are surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy among others.
pexels
Surgery is the most used treatment in case of kidney cancer, where the tumour is surgically removed from the kidney.
pexels
If the tumour has spread to the whole kidney, then the entire kidney is removed along with the tumour.
pexels
Targeted therapy and immunotherapy would be the more viable alternatives if the cancer has spread to other organs.
pex
els
Impact of summer on our eating habits
Your pre-workout snack should consist of…
Some simple tips to boost hair growth naturally
Summer skincare Simple ways to remove sun tan
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More