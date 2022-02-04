PEXELS
Breast cancer: Self-examination and annual mammograms
PEXELS
Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.
PEXELS
According to experts, there are many types of cancers that, if detected on time, can be cured with proper treatment and diet.
PEXELS
One such form is breast cancer, the most common cancer affecting women, as such, making it necessary to take certain preventive steps.
PEXELS
Dr Priya Tiwari, senior consultant and medical oncologist at Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon said that sometimes patients do not disclose symptoms like lumps even to their spouse.
PEXELS
She said that due to delay in seeking treatment, the cancer reaches a stage that becomes very difficult to cure.
PEXELS
She recommends self-examination after 20, and an annual mammogram test from the age of 45 for women.
PEXELS
Dr Tiwari asserts. “Research has also shown that early dinner can help reduce chances of breast cancer. Increase intake of fresh fruits and raw vegetables in your diet. Cut down on processed meat, alcohol and red meat, maintain a proper body weight.”