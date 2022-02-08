PEXELS
An oncologist shares insights about cancer
Dr Niti Krishna Raizada, director, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncologist, Fortis Cancer Institute, Fortis Group of Hospitals, La Femme, Bangalore, says almost 1 in 10 Indian is at a risk of developing cancer in their lifetime.
Here’s what the expert had to share about the dreaded disease. Read on.
Lifestyle factors, which include tobacco-alcohol, stress, poor physical activity and diet, contribute to cancer.
Screening programmes hold extreme value, and that all individuals from age 40 year upwards should visit an oncologist once a year for an annual check-up.
This may include basic blood profile and gender-specific and/or risk-specific tests.
If there are any suspicious lesions, an oncologist would opt for a needle test or a biopsy. If the biopsy confirms cancer, certain biomarkers decide the treatment; along with it, we may do certain scans to stage the cancer.
Treatment is in the form of radiation therapy, surgery, systemic therapy, which could be chemotherapy, biologic therapy or immunotherapies or transplant.