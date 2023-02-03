Women, this is why you may be peeing your pants

Over time, women and new mothers may experience a host of health issues. And the problem we are here to talk about today turns out to be an extremely common one — “1 out of 3 women faces this problem and it gets worse with age,” according to Nidhi Sharma, a nutritionist.
First, let’s understand that though it’s common having such conditions, it is not something to be ignored. The issue gets worse with age. So, it’s better to acknowledge it and start taking steps to improve.
Agreed Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and IVF specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi and Vrindavan who explained that pregnancy, childbirth, prostate cancer therapy, obesity, and the strain of persistent constipation can all weaken the pelvic floor.
Symptoms of pelvic floor muscle dysfunction are leaking urine when coughing, sneezing, laughing or running, failing to reach the toilet in time, passing wind from either the anus or vagina when bending over or lifting, reduced sensation in the vagina, a sense of heaviness in the vagina and recurrent urinary tract infections.