Women, here’s how you can build bone strength post-menopause
Stressing that while one cannot prevent bone loss entirely, there is still plenty one can do to strengthen bones at this stage and give themselves the best possible foundation for the second half of life.
Eat your greens: Leafy green vegetables (including spinach, turnip greens, kale, cabbage and broccoli) provide nutrients vitamin K and calcium that play a role in improving bone health.
Swap in some vegetarian protein: Tofu, chickpeas and flaxseeds have bone-building benefits. Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which mimic oestrogen in the body, that can help in boosting oestrogen levels.
Choose dairy products: Dairy products, such as yoghurt, contain calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and vitamin K — all of which are essential for bone health.
Add more magnesium rich foods: Green vegetables (spinach, kale, bok choy, okra), seeds (poppy, sesame, chia), nuts and legumes help in reducing bone loss and are needed for mineralisation, as well as for metabolism of calcium and vitamin D.
Snack on dried plums (prunes): Prunes can help prevent and reduce the loss of bone mass due to the high levels of vitamin K. Malhotra agreed and said that prunes provide potassium, which neutralises acidity and prevents bone loss.
