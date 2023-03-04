Will you gain fat after losing weight without exercise?
Do you plan to just follow a strict diet to lose those extra kilos? Well, think again, as losing weight just by means of dieting can make you gain weight instead.
Explaining the science behind weight loss, social media influencer Dr Siddhant Bhargava said: “Losing weight without exercise will make you fat”.
In an Instagram video, he explained that when you are losing or trying to lose weight, you just don’t purely lose fat.
“Rather you lose some fat, some muscle, and some water retention. If your total calorie deficit is created only by eating less, you’re causing your body more harm,” he explained.
He added, “When you’re in a calorie deficit, your body tends to burn muscle as well. If your muscle mass goes down, your metabolic rate slows down.
"If your metabolic rate slows down, you might hit a weight loss plateau early and even a small amount of over-eating will make you put on weight,” the expert concluded.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More