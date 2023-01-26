Why you should eat dates in morning
According to the Instagram page of Home beauty tips, dates are highly nutritious and aids healthy bowel movement.
Dates are a rich source of iron and it is important to prevent anaemia and regulation of blood flow in the body.
Eating dates in the morning helps you get rid of fatigue and tiredness.
Dates are great source of potassium and it is extremely beneficial for blood pressure patients.
Dates contain magnesium, calcium and phosphorous, all of which can help improve bone health.
Dates help reduce level of bad cholestrol (LDL) in the body and help prevent heart diseases.
