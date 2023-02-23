Why you feel like you are falling in your sleep?
You’ve hit the bed and are waiting for a sound, restful sleep to consume you.
But as soon as you find yourself drifting off to sleep, have you ever felt like you are falling or experienced a sudden startling shock?
If yes, chances are that you have experienced ‘sleep starts’, also known as ‘hypnic jerks’ or ‘myoclonic jerks’.
But, what does it mean?
Simply put, these jerks are sudden, involuntary muscle contractions that can occur when a person is falling asleep.
Usually, a sleep start does not make you wake up from your sleep.
