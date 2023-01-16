Why whole grains are touted as the ‘storehouse of good health’

In the last few years, our focus on healthy living and eating has increased manifold. The reason is simple, we have realised that eating clean and nutritious foods, sleeping well, and exercising regularly will help keep many diseases at bay.
According to Neha Patodia, co-founder and consultant nutritionist, Nutrimend, one should have whole grains or healthy carbohydrates that pack a lot of nutrition as they are nutrient-dense and have fibre.
The presence of minerals such as magnesium and chromium, phytochemicals, organic acids, and enzyme inhibitors in wholegrain foods along with high fiber content work together to stabilising sugar levels.