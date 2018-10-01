How to avoid bloating, constipation and heartburn, according to Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist.
Drink enough water and eat probiotics as they are good for the gut.
Have sesame seeds, soybean, almonds, and spinach to get enough amount of calcium.
Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains loaded with fibre.
Avoid caffeine, milk, and cheese as many people with IBS are lactose intolerant.
Try to eat smaller meals, and record the triggers such as spicy, oily, processed, and junk foods.
Quit smoking and alcohol, exercise daily, stay stress-free by doing yoga or meditation, and follow a proper sleep routine.
Refrain from using over-the-counter medication.
