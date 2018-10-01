How to avoid bloating, constipation and heartburn, according to Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist.

(Source: Pexels)

Drink enough water and eat probiotics as they are good for the gut.

(Source: Pexel)

Have sesame seeds, soybean, almonds, and spinach to get enough amount of calcium.

(Source: Pexels)

Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains loaded with fibre.

(Source: Pexels)

Avoid caffeine, milk, and cheese as many people with IBS are lactose intolerant.

(Source: Pexels)

Try to eat smaller meals, and record the triggers such as spicy, oily, processed, and junk foods.

(Source: Pexels)

Quit smoking and alcohol, exercise daily, stay stress-free by doing yoga or meditation, and follow a proper sleep routine.

(Source: Pixabay)

Refrain from using over-the-counter medication.

(Source: Pexels)