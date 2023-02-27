Why pregnant women must not ignore these symptoms
Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life, but it is also one that may come with many ups and downs.
This is why mothers-to-be need to be extremely careful about their well-being during this time.
Among the many things that can affect a pregnant woman is preeclampsia, a severe blood pressure condition.
Other than high blood pressure and high levels of protein in the urine, the individual pregnant might have blurred vision, dark spots in vision, and abdominal pain in the right side, among others.
While the exact cause of preeclampsia is not known, it is believed to have connections to the health of the placenta.
It can also lead to premature delivery, in turn leading to health complications like respiratory problems and low birth weight,” said Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynecologist and obstetrician.
