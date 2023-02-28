Why is protein required in one’s diet?

Protein is a “necessary component of any diet because it fuels your cells so you have the energy to stay active”.
As an essential macronutrient, one need an adequate amount of protein in your body to stay healthy.
If one is not getting enough protein in their diet, it can result in the body utilising muscle for energy.
The protein requirements differ for children, adults, and senior citizens.
While senior citizens will require more amounts of proteins so that they can maintain muscle mass and strength, along with bone health, a child in the age group of 4-9, he/she will be recommended 19 grams of protein each day.
Protein helps in building muscles and generate energy in the body.
