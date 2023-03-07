Why exercise is better than therapy 

Exercise is believed to impact mental health through multiple pathways, and with short and long-term effects.
Immediately after exercise, endorphins and dopamine are released in the brain.
In the short term, this helps boost mood and buffer stress.
In the long term, the release of neurotransmitters in response to exercise promotes changes in the brain that help with mood and cognition, decrease inflammation, and boost immune function, which all influence our brain function and mental health.
Regular exercise can lead to improved sleep, which plays a critical role in depression and anxiety.
It also has psychological benefits, such as increased self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment, all of which are beneficial for people struggling with depression.