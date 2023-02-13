Who can have tea in the evening?
People who work in night shifts.
Those who don’t have acidity or gastric issues.
Those who have healthy digestion.
Those who aren’t addicted to tea (is fine if evening tea isn’t available).
Those who don’t have sleep issues.
Those who eat on time daily.
