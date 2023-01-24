Which variety of tea has maximum caffeine, antioxidants, and is least processed

The wide variety of teas available in the market — from matcha to Darjeeling tea and Earl Grey – can make it tricky to pick one. However, it must be known that all these varieties can broadly be divided into three main categories — black, green, and white, with everything else being a sub-category of them. 

Interestingly, all these teas come from the same plant, namely Camellia sinensis, and are categorised into three broad varieties depending upon the process of their production.

Black tea: Black tea, which comprises English Breakfast tea, Earl Grey, is completely oxidised. The four main processes involved in its production are withering, rolling, oxidation and drying.

Green tea: Green tea is non-oxidised and its production process involves pan-frying or steaming the leaves just after harvest, followed by rolling and drying them. Some varieties of green tea include matcha and sencha.

White tea is the least processed tea. Its production process includes slight oxidation, and the leaves are neither rolled nor crushed. Silver needle and white peony are some popular types of white tea. 

While all three teas have L–theanine, an amino acid, which improves alertness, focus, memory and cognitive performance and also helps in decreasing fatigue, to reap the benefits of it, to reap maximum and long-term health benefits, the expert suggests “consuming them regularly.” 

