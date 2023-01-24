Which variety of tea has maximum caffeine, antioxidants, and is least processed

Green tea: Green tea is non-oxidised and its production process involves pan-frying or steaming the leaves just after harvest, followed by rolling and drying them. Some varieties of green tea include matcha and sencha.
White tea is the least processed tea. Its production process includes slight oxidation, and the leaves are neither rolled nor crushed. Silver needle and white peony are some popular types of white tea.
While all three teas have L–theanine, an amino acid, which improves alertness, focus, memory and cognitive performance and also helps in decreasing fatigue, to reap the benefits of it, to reap maximum and long-term health benefits, the expert suggests “consuming them regularly.”