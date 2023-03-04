Which one should you opt for — natural ingredients or supplements?
A Twitter handle, TheLiverDoc, shared that taking turmeric capsules/supplements, green tea extract capsules/supplements, and garcinia weight loss supplements is not, as they may cause liver issues.
Ishrat Jahan, senior clinical nutritionist, BLK-Max Hospital, Rajendra Place, Delhi said that supplements can have “toxic effects when used in higher amounts”.
“Supplements reduce the gut adaptability to different nutrients along with its absorption ability. Long-term use of protein supplement may have adverse effects on the kidney as well as the liver,” Jahan told indianexpress.com.
She added that some supplements “may contain lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, bisphenal-A (used to make plastic), pesticides, or other contaminants, which lead to cancer”.
Registered dietitian Garima Goyal, too, called such “extracts harmful to health as there is a huge difference between the actual substance and its extract.”
According to Goyal, another “scary” aspect is that the Food and Drug Administration does not register or approve any supplement.