When to drink warm water?
According to Dr Rekha Radhamony, Ayurveda doctor, these are the instances when warm water is more suitable to drink.
If you have less appetite.
If you have low digestive fire.
If you have throat pair or sore throat.
If you have fever or cough or cold.
If you have aches and pains.
