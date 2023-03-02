When to avoid black grapes
According to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, the black grape extract may be harmful for the following reasons:
Black grape extract may increase the risk of bruising and bleeding in those with bleeding disorders, however, it is unclear whether it is a major risk.
Those taking blood-thinning medications such as warfarin or aspirin are at increased risk for cardiovascular diseases. They are advised to not consume black grape seed extract.
Other than that, if you are allergic to black grapes or their extract, then it would be wise to avoid it.
However, if you plan to use black grape extract directly onto your skin, begin with a patch test. You can do the patch test on inconspicuous areas of your skin, like your wrist or ankle.
Wait for 24 hours to ensure that your skin has no adverse reaction to the extract and can handle it.
