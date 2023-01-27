What should you eat to avoid glucose and insulin levels spike?

Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, said that when vegetables and protein were consumed before carbohydrates, the researchers found that “glucose levels were 29 percent, 37 percent, and 17 percent lower at the 30, 60 and 120-minute checks, compared with when carbohydrates were consumed first.
Explaining this in detail, Sushma PS, dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore told indianexpress.com, “Meal sequencing, specifically consuming protein and/or fat before carbohydrates, promotes the secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) — a hormone that reduces the secretion of insulin and glucagon."