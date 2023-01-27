What should you eat to avoid glucose and insulin levels spike?

Research published in Diabetes Care found that the order in which different types of food are consumed has a significant impact on post-meal glucose and insulin levels in obese people.

Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, said that when vegetables and protein were consumed before carbohydrates, the researchers found that “glucose levels were 29 percent, 37 percent, and 17 percent lower at the 30, 60 and 120-minute checks, compared with when carbohydrates were consumed first.

Also, insulin was found to be significantly lower when the participants ate vegetables and protein first

Explaining this in detail, Sushma PS, dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore told indianexpress.com, “Meal sequencing, specifically consuming protein and/or fat before carbohydrates, promotes the secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) — a hormone that reduces the secretion of insulin and glucagon."

Fiber, fat, and protein help slow digestion and absorption of glucose from carb foods.

Hence, foods that are higher in fat and protein when eaten before eating carbs in a meal helps slow glucose absorption”.

