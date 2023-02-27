What makes adzuki bean ‘a nutrition powerhouse’

Shonali Sabherwal, a nutritionist, shared the benefits of consuming adzuki beans.
Anti-inflammatory
The beans are anti-inflammatory as they are loaded with antioxidants.
ProteinThe nutritionist shared that adzuki beans are rich in protein “with up to 17 grams in one cup, making it great for weight loss and to build muscle for vegans.”
Improved heart healthSome studies show that consumption of adzuki beans may raise the production of nitric oxide in the body, which helps relax the walls of the arteries in the heart.
Great for diabeticsProtein in adzuki beans contain enzymes that aid the slower breakdown of complex carbohydrates. The beans also have a low glycemic index, making them suitable to control blood glucose levels in diabetics.
Improve digestion
Adzuki beans are rich in soluble fibre and resistance starch, which may help improve digestion by regulating bowel movement.
