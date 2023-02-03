What kind of tooth paste or powder works better?

Brushing your teeth with a good fluoride toothpaste, two times a day, is highly recommended to have a good set of teeth, Dr Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon – Dentzz Dental, told indianexpress.com. 

To maintain regular oral hygiene, it is important to rinse your mouth with water after every meal.

One should also floss at least once a day, preferably before brushing at night to remove plaque and food particles that may gather between your teeth and gums.

Flossing should be done very gently and should not result in any pain or bleeding from the gums.

"It is also recommended to rinse your mouth with an antiseptic mouthwash,” Dr Jaradi said.

Experts are of the opinion that brushing your teeth twice a day, once in the morning and once before bedtime, along with rinsing after meals and flossing is recommended for a good dental hygiene routine.

