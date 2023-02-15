What is vitiligo?
According to Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant and Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or colour.
“This happens when melanocytes – skin cells that make pigments – are attacked and destroyed, causing the skin to turn into milky-white colour,” he said.
He added that the most common symptoms of this disorder include symmetric white patches appearing on both sides of the body, such as on both hands or both knees.
“Rarely, there can be a rapid loss of colour or pigment, and the patches can cover a larger area,” he said.
Dr Gude highlighted that, in this disorder, hair turning white in areas where the skin is losing pigment can happen anywhere on the body, such as the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, beard, and body hair.
“Even mucous membranes, such as the insides of mouth or nose, can also get affected by vitiligo.”
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More