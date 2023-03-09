What is imposter syndrome

Emily Ratajkowski recently donned a purple cap and a graduation gown to deliver an inspiring and heartfelt commencement speech for Hunter College’s class of 2023. During her impassioned address to the students, the model and activist opened up about imposter syndrome and the need to celebrate oneself.
It is a mental health issue due to which one can consistently experience self-doubt, even in areas where he/she typically excels, experts say.
Imposter syndrome can also feel like restlessness and nervousness, and it can cause negative self-talk.
"Symptoms of anxiety and depression often accompany imposter syndrome," Aishwarya Raj, a clinical psychologist practising in Delhi-NCR, said.
Agreeing, Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist, Kolkata said that imposter syndrome makes one believe that whatever they have accomplished has more to do with a stroke of luck rather than a result of their hard work and skill set.
“Self-doubt, perfectionism, fear of failure, inability to objectively assess one’s capabilities and an inclination to catastrophise also are common experiences,” she said.
