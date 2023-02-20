What is feeding baby ‘on demand’

We reached out to experts to understand the difference between on-demand and scheduled breastfeeding, and which method is better for your baby.
“Scheduled breastfeeding is characterised as the mother offering milk to the baby every 2 to 3 hours, while on-demand breastfeeding is termed as giving the infant milk when they ask for it and for how long they want it,” Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said.
Agreeing, Joyce Jayaseelan, Lactation Consultant, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said that on-demand breastfeeding involves feeding when the baby shows hunger cues, such as rooting, crying, or putting their hand to their mouth.
“Scheduled breastfeeding, on the other hand, involves feeding the baby at set intervals, regardless of whether they appear to be hungry or not,” she said.
In the initial few weeks of life, breastfeeding should be on demand which may vary from every 1 and a half to 3 hours. Breastfeeding is initiated when the baby is hungry and each feeding session is continued until the baby is satisfied and no time limits are imposed.
"Some babies suck slowly and take longer time in each feeding session. On-demand feeding ensures that babies get enough milk and this is the ideal way to keep milk production in sync with baby’s needs,” Dr Sudha B, Senior Consultant Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said.
