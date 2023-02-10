What happens when the heart is on the right side instead of left?

A rarest of rare conditions that is known to affect one per cent of the world’s population, according to Healthline.com, is when a person’s heart points to the right side of their chest instead of the left.
The congenital condition, called dextrocardia, is considered an abnormality. Experts point out that while the exact cause of dextrocardia is unknown, it is believed to be related to genetic or developmental factors.
According to Dr Abhijit Kulkarni, senior consultant cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, dextrocardia can also occur in case of a condition called situs inversus which causes many or all visceral organs to be on the opposite side of the body.
While most people with dextrocardia lead a normal life, according to Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida, since this condition is essentially an abnormal development in the mother’s womb, it can lead to “associated heart deformities in a small percentage of patients”.
“If the overall structural accompaniments are not significant, then it should not be an issue. But overall prognosis needs a more detailed study of the patient’s reports to determine any associated risks,” Dr Kulkarni said.