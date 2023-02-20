What happens in our brain and body when we’re in love?
Love is difficult to define, but can be described as an intense feeling of deep affection.
At the most basic level, science sees love as a cocktail of chemicals released by the brain.
The initial phase of falling in love is an extreme neurobiological state, characterised by heightened responses and high passion.
Specific areas of the brain are activated when you fall in love, in particular the limbic system and the reward centres.
The limbic system has key roles in emotion and memory. This causes a positive mood and explains why the memories associated with new love are so strong.
At the same time, other brain areas are deactivated. Reduced activity in the frontal cortex reduces negative emotions and judgements.
