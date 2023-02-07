What are the triggers for heart attacks in winter mornings?

Circadian rhythm: When there are problems with the circadian rhythm, there could be an imbalance of these chemicals. Researchers have already found that at around 6.30 am, the circadian system sends out an increased amount of PAI-1 cells, which stop blood clots from breaking down.
High Blood Pressure (BP): If your body is used to a certain blood pressure range, it cannot adjust fast enough when it begins to fluctuate in an unexplained manner in responding to external stimuli.
Air pollution: When your air quality index is higher than 450 and you are breathing in particles that obstruct normal air flow during breathing, it leads to an increased coagulation of the blood.
Lack of a proper fluid intake: Many people do not realise this but just because you do not feel thirsty enough in extreme cold, you do not hydrate yourself properly. This leads to serious issues of dehydration, the blood volume is less, it becomes sticky and accelerates clot formation.
Lack of exposure to sunlight and consequent low levels of Vitamin D: In the absence of sunlight, our bodies are hardly able to synthesise vitamin D, which actually hinders the buildup of scar tissue in the heart post an episode. So, there is a need for Vitamin D supplementation.