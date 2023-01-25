What are the symptoms of cervical cancer 

Experts suggest that early-stage cervical cancer “generally has no signs or symptoms”. Advanced cervical cancer includes some symptoms listed out ahead.
Vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause.
Watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odour.
Pain during intercourse.
Unexplained, persistent pelvic and/or back pain.
Due to HPV infection, men may develop HPV-associated cancer of the mouth and throat, penis, or anus from particular strains of the virus. And currently, there are no tests available to check for this virus in men.