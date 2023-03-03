What are the symptoms of a widowmaker heart attack?
As per the doctors, the symptoms are similar to any other kind of heart attack, which include:
Chest pain or discomfort.
Shortness of breath.
Profuse sweating.
Loss of consciousness, giddiness.
Pain in arms, shoulders, neck, jaw or back.
