What are dried fruits?
A concentrated form of fresh fruits with a low moisture content are called dried fruits.
These include whole (berries and grapes), or half or slices of fruits (kiwis, mangoes).
The dried form of fruits permits long shelf life and availability. Apples, apricots, currants, dates, figs, peaches, pears, prunes, and raisins are popular dried fruits.
Several bioactive compounds are found in dried fruits; vitamins, minerals, carotenoids and phytosterols.
All these are needed for good health. Sun-dried raisins, after drying, retain the minerals and most of the phytochemicals, antioxidants and resveratrol of the grapes.
Interestingly, sun-drying enhances the antioxidant content of raisins. Dried fruits contain about two/third carbohydrates, with low protein content and a high amount of fibre.
