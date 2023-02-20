Vegetarian's guide to more protein
Combining lentils with whole grains and different seeds will give you the essential amino acids.
Switch to other rich sources of proteins like soya and its derivatives – tofu.
Greek yoghurt is immensely rich in protein and also very good for the gut.
Different types of seeds like chia seeds, hemp seeds, are known to have good amounts of proteins and can be eaten raw or added as a seasoning to a lot of dishes increasing its protein value.
Beans and nuts do not bottom the list and can be equally given importance when it comes to proteins.
Last but not the least, easy to make and tasty to eat, even paneer makes for a great source of protein.
