Uses of Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has become a popular home remedy in recent years and has been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. It’s thought to help with a wide range of health issues, including high cholesterol, blood sugar levels, obesity and high blood pressure.
It’s also said to help with eczema and stomach acid reflux, but this has not been scientifically proven.
Because apple cider vinegar is a good source of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin C, it’s believed to be good for your body as a whole.
Apple cider vinegar is usually consumed with foods as an additive to sauces, salad dressings and marinades.
Some people also drink apple cider vinegar, diluted in hot or cold water. Pills, tablets, powders and gummies also exist.
Diluted apple cider vinegar can also be used externally in baths, wet wraps or hair rinses. But because of the lack of research about apple cider vinegar, there are no official dosage suggestions to date.