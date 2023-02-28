Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Preeclampsia can be diagnosed during regular prenatal visits to your medical practitioner.
The healthcare provider can also order additional tests such as blood tests, urine analysis, fetal ultrasound and biophysical profile or nonstress test.
Following are the medications to treat severe preeclampsia:
Antihypertensive drugs to lower blood pressure.
Corticosteroids to help in development of baby’s lungs before delivery.
Anticonvulsant medication to prevent seizures.
