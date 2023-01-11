Tips to minimise hangover 

Prime your gut microbes so they can protect you. If your gut microbes are in good shape, they’re more likely to produce more butyrate, which may well help the body better withstand the inflammatory effects of alcohol.
Anything with bubbles is likely to make you feel worse. Researchers from the HPRU Medical Research Centre in Guildford gave volunteers fizzy or flat champagne. Those given the fizz got drunker more quickly.
That’s because the bubbles cause the alcohol to be more rapidly absorbed into your bloodstream, overtaking your liver’s ability to digest it at such speed — and the higher your blood alcohol concentration, the more toxic the impact.
Be cautious of mixers containing artificial sweeteners. A study from Northern Kentucky University found that if you drank vodka and diet soda or vodka and regular soda, the ‘diet’ version actually led to a 25% higher blood alcohol concentration.