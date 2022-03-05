Tips to maintain a healthy gut
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Maintaining gut health is important, because it can boost your overall immunity and also influence your mood.
While the diet you follow is important, how you eat the food, the frequency of meals and exercising and getting rest are also key factors for the smooth functioning of the body.
As such, here are some suggestions for better gut health according to Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor.
Eat a variety of plant-based foods, however, don’t eat the same things every day.
Have a diet rich in pre and probiotics. Remember to chew your food and slow down while eating.
Stay hydrated throughout the day and add nutritious fruit juices and soups to your diet.
Cook food in olive oil, avocado oil, flax or walnut oil.
