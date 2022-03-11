(Source: Representative photo/Pexels)
Tips to help manage constipation
Inadequate lifestyle habits such as a hectic work schedule, eating junk food, irregular meals, less fibre intake and insufficient sleep can all lead to constipation.
According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, "Ayurveda believes constipation to be the root cause of most of the diseases-be it physical or psychological.”
As such, take a look at a few suggestions, that can help you manage constipation.
Avoid usage of gadgets in the loo. No newspapers as well.
Make a habit of waking up and sleeping at the same time every day.
Drink enough water. Your body needs water to function properly.
Manage your stress levels and let go of grudges and negativity.