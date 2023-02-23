Tips for those wearing lenses
Clean and disinfect your lenses every day before and after use.
Discard the leftover solution in your lens case every time you are placing lenses back in place.
Discontinue lenses the moment you feel any irritation or pain or watering of the eyes.
Always carry a contact lens case and spare glasses every time you are going out with your lenses on as emergency situations don’t always knock at your door and come.
After removal of lenses, use an artificial tear drop, preservative-free, for good ocular health.
Immediately contact a doctor in case of the slightest pain or discomfort in the eyes.
