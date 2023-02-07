Three mistakes to take care of while eating fruit

Your dietary habits play an important role in maintaining your overall health and well-being. However, despite knowing about the repercussions, many of us still veer towards consuming unhealthy foods or make certain mistakes while consuming healthy ones, too — which can take a toll on our health. 

In an Instagram post, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach, listed the top mistakes one must never make when eating fruits.

Never eat fruits as a dessert after a heavy meal: Fruits require only one hour in the stomach for digestion. As such, having fruits after a solid meal will only push the undigested meal (grains, pulses, beans, vegetables, meat) into the small intestine causing indigestion and symptoms like bloating, gases and flatulence. 

Do not eat fruits for dinner: Fruits have active acids and microbial enzymes, like fumaric acid, tartaric acid, oxalic acid, critic acid, malic acid that have a waking effect on the body and disturb the melatonin production needed to fall asleep.

In fact, one apple has the same energising effect on the body and mind, as one cup of coffee. Hence, do not eat fruits after sunset. 

Do not mix fruit groups: Having fruits either in the morning or in-between meals is always better as it allows for better nutrition absorption, said Pavithra N Raj, chief dietitian, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore.

