Three mistakes to take care of while eating fruit

Never eat fruits as a dessert after a heavy meal: Fruits require only one hour in the stomach for digestion. As such, having fruits after a solid meal will only push the undigested meal (grains, pulses, beans, vegetables, meat) into the small intestine causing indigestion and symptoms like bloating, gases and flatulence.
Do not eat fruits for dinner: Fruits have active acids and microbial enzymes, like fumaric acid, tartaric acid, oxalic acid, critic acid, malic acid that have a waking effect on the body and disturb the melatonin production needed to fall asleep.
Do not mix fruit groups: Having fruits either in the morning or in-between meals is always better as it allows for better nutrition absorption, said Pavithra N Raj, chief dietitian, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore.