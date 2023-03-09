Things to eat for better brain function 

Green, leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, collards, and broccoli are a rich source of nutrients that are beneficial for brain health.
These leafy greens are rich in vitamins such as Vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, all of which contribute to a healthy and functioning brain.
Fatty fish are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, healthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid—the protein that forms damaging clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Berries have been found to have a positive impact on memory and cognitive function.
A study conducted by Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital showed that women who included two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries in their weekly diet were able to delay memory deterioration by as much as 2.5 years.
The morning cup of coffee or tea, infused with caffeine, may provide more than just a fleeting improvement in concentration.
