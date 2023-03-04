Things to avoid for sound sleep
Dr Hariprasad Shetty M, an Ayurveda expert, shared a few things to avoid for facilitating sound sleep.
Coffee/tea at least 3 hours before sleep time.
Spicy food.
Curds.
Heavy foods that cause bloating, such as broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carbonated high acid drinks, dairy products, potato, maize, pasta, chewing gum.
Avoid sweets and fried foods at night.
