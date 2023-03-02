These simple tips will help improve brain function and memory
Dr Arvind Bhateja, the lead neurosurgeon at Sparsh Hospitals, took to social media and shared six super simple tips that do not depend on any supplements, tricks, or medications to improve brain function.
First, and one of the most important things is to get a good night’s sleep. Also, try to sleep and wake up at the same time; it has positive effects on something known as your lymphatic system, slow wave sleep which encodes memories and helps the brain restore itself.
Exercise regularly, whether it is resistance training or cardiovascular training.
Eat a healthy diet. There have been various studies to show that eating a diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables has delayed the onset of cognitive decline in people.
Avoid stimulants and depressants. Depressants, especially alcohol, are very damaging to the brain. But certain stimulants like caffeine have actually shown to be beneficial.
Practice a daily mindfulness meditation for at least a few minutes everyday. You can start with a couple of minutes. But doing approximately 10 to 15 minutes a day has been shown to have very beneficial effects.
