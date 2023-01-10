These nutrients may influence your anxiety levels

Anxiety, a mental health disorder, may lead one to experience “excessive fear and worry and related behavioural disturbances,” according to the World Health Organisation.
While several situations that may lead to stress may be unavoidable, there are certain things in your control that can help keep the mind calm.
Talking about these was Dr Tara Scott, an integrative health expert, who listed three nutrients that can affect anxiety levels.
Vitamins D and K: Make sure these vitamins are adequate in your system, especially K2 and D3. This is more for people who may be leading a lifestyle or live in an area where they do not get enough time in the sun.
Zinc and Copper: Low zinc and high copper levels can contribute to anxiety. Get a test to make sure the levels are in the normal ranges.
Magnesium: Low magnesium has been associated with anxiety and depression. Make sure to have a supplement if your magnesium levels aren’t up to the mark after you get tested.