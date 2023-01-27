These nutrients may influence your anxiety levels

Dr Tara Scott, an integrative health expert, listed five nutrients that can affect anxiety levels.
Vitamins D and K: Make sure these vitamins are adequate in your system, especially K2 and D3. This is more for people who may be leading a lifestyle or live in an area where they do not get enough time in the sun.
Zinc and Copper: Low zinc and high copper levels can contribute to anxiety. Get a test done to make sure the levels are in the normal ranges.
Magnesium: Low magnesium has been associated with anxiety and depression. Make sure to have a supplement if your magnesium levels aren’t up to the mark after you get tested.
Omega 3 fatty acids: If you don’t eat a lot of fish, make sure this supplement is included in your diet. In fact, DHA is also prescribed for young people who have suicidal ideation.
B complex: There are a lot of things that you need to be able to make your serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters active. B complex is an essential one of them.
