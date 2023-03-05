These foods will help you fight fatigue effectively
Anjali Peswani, a nutritionist, recently shared a list of foods on her Instagram page that she can help fight fatigue.
Eggs: A storehouse of protein, healthy fats and calcium, eggs make for a wholesome meal. The satiety offered by eggs keeps a person high on energy for a longer time. You can make an omelette or eat it boiled.
Bananas: This fruit is loaded with carbohydrates, fibre, and potassium. Having just one banana gives you enough power to perform a long workout.
Almonds: This tiny nut houses copious amounts of healthy fats and protein. A few almonds a day helps keep a person full for longer and instantly gives them an energy boost.
Watermelon: A great source of hydration, vitamins and minerals. Fatigue often occurs due to dehydration, and eating this fruit helps.
Spinach: This dark green leafy vegetable has the royal nutrient that helps with energy boosting: iron, which helps transport oxygen to the body cells. Low iron levels in the body can also cause fatigue.
