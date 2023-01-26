These foods are ‘gas forming’ in nature

These foods are healthy, yes, but did you know that they are also “gas-forming” in nature? That simply means that consuming certain foods can lead you to feel bloated and experience gas.
However, not all individuals may experience the same. As such, according to Anjali Mukherjee, a nutritionist, “one’s goal should be to improve their digestion so gas formation is reduced, rather than eliminating all such foods.”
The expert, in an Instagram post, added that if one takes care of their gut health, they will experience “no gas, bloating or indigestion even after consuming gas-forming foods.”
Healthline states that on an average, “most people pass gas at least 14 times per day.”
It adds that fruits such as apples, prunes, and pears cause gas too. Eating foods that cause you to swallow extra air can also cause gas — such as sucking on hard candy or having carbonated drinks.
Chewing gum is another example where you swallow extra air, and sugar-free gums with sugar alcohols can be more difficult to digest.