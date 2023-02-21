The ‘world’s best fat burner’ is…
That papaya is counted among the healthiest fruits is a fact well-known.
But did you know that the humble papaya can also prove to be your best friend in your journey to lose weight and burn fat?
It’s not just us, even experts vouch for the same, and we have proof.
"What if we tell you it has way more vitamin C than an orange — It is papaya,” dietitian Mac Singh wrote on Facebook.
The expert further shared the nutrition profile of 100 grams of papaya:
Calories: 59 Carbohydrates: 15 grams Fiber: 3 grams Vitamin C: 157% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin A: 33% of the RDI Folate (vitamin B9): 14% of the RDI Potassium: 11% of the RDI
